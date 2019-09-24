|
|
Mary J. (Rizzi) Gillick
Bonita Springs - Mary J. (Rizzi) Gillick, Age 95, of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Naples, Fl and Oakdale, NY passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Mary was predeceased by parents Nicholas and Claudia (Silecchia) Rizzi, sisters Virginia Maxwell, Rose Gaccone and Isabella Gagliardi, brother Beneditto Rizzi and her beloved husband Tom. Born in Brooklyn, NY Mary had a career in NYC as a bookkeeper later transferring to the Lace Mill in Patchogue, NY. Bowling, cards and dancing were her favorite pastimes along with playing with her dog Pierre. She enjoyed events at the Patchogue, NY Elks where she became a widow member after Tom died. Mary is survived by her brother Pasquale, sister-in-law Barbara, brother-in-law Larry and sister-in-law Patricia. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, godchildren, cousins, and friends. Services Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL. Interment will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery, 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019