Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane O'Neill Obituary
Mary Jane O'Neill

Coatesville, PA - Mary Jane O'Neill, 89 of Coatesville, PA died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Freedom Village at Brandywine in Coatesville.

She was the wife of the late James E. O'Neill.

Born September 22, 1930 in Glenside, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. Tague and the late Mary E. Palmer Tague.

She is survived by her children, James E. O'Neill, Jr., Michael J. O'Neill, Terence F. O'Neill and Brian S. O'Neill; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vincent J. Tague and Suzanne Tague Coleman.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph L. Tague, Jr. and William A. Tague.

Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380.

Interment will be Private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Ste 2100, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -