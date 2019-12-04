|
Mary Jane O'Neill
Coatesville, PA - Mary Jane O'Neill, 89 of Coatesville, PA died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Freedom Village at Brandywine in Coatesville.
She was the wife of the late James E. O'Neill.
Born September 22, 1930 in Glenside, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. Tague and the late Mary E. Palmer Tague.
She is survived by her children, James E. O'Neill, Jr., Michael J. O'Neill, Terence F. O'Neill and Brian S. O'Neill; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vincent J. Tague and Suzanne Tague Coleman.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph L. Tague, Jr. and William A. Tague.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380.
Interment will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Ste 2100, New York, NY 10017.
