Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
main sanctuary of St. Agnes Catholic Church
7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road Extension
Naples, FL
Mary Josephine Murphy (nee Barry), 80, died peacefully

surrounded by her loved ones on April 15, 2019. She was

predeceased by her loving husband, Donal Murphy.

A retired school nurse, wife, mother and grandmother, Mary Jo was born in New York City to John P. Barry and

Josephine Barry (nee McBride). She was raised in Queens, NY, and lived for many years in Westchester County, NY. For the past 20 years Mary and her husband split their time between NY and Naples, FL. She graduated from Flushing Hospital School of Nursing in 1959.

Mary Jo was a retired school nurse who worked for more than 20 years at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Yorktown Heights, NY. She was a founding member of Northern

Ireland Children's Enterprise (NICE), a non-sectarian group focused on reconciliation of the communities in Northern Ireland.

Mary Jo is survived by her loving children, Kerry Anne Sufi (and Ranjit) of San Francisco, CA and Donal Jr. (and Marina) of Naples, FL. Cherished by her two grandsons, Declan and Malachy Murphy, and her two bonus grandchildren, Dara and Devin Sufi. She also leaves her loving sister, Margaret Boyle, and is predeceased by her brother, John Barry.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, April 22nd from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in the main sanctuary of St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road Extension, Naples. Inurnment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019
