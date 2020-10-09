1/
Mary Katherine Cummings
Mary Katherine Cummings

December 21, 1944 - October 7, 2020

Mary Katherine Cummings, 75, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away, October 7, 2020 due to complications from Hodgkin's-Lymphoma Cancer.

Private family services will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery on the Campus of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN with Father Bob Gielow officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.

She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Thomas and Florence (Waddell) Feeley. She married James Michael Cummings who preceded in 1976.

Surviving are devoted daughter, Kathleen Cummings; proud Nana to, Jack, Bridget, and Eileen Egan, all UW-Madison students; two brothers, Bill Dargan, Tom Feeley; favorite aunt to many. She was preceded by her son, Mike Cummings.

Mary graduated with her master's degree while teaching montessori, K-2, for 25 years at Clissold Elementary School in Chicago, IL. Mary was loved by many for her positive, faithful nature. She lived every day to its fullest whether through adventurous global travels, playing golf or attending book clubs.

Contributions may be made to Guadalupe Center Immokalee, 509 Hope Circle, Immokalee, FL, 34142, where Mary mentored students, in the High School Tutor Corps.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
418 Washington Street
Michigan Coty, IN 46360
(219) 872-7291
