Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
Mary Ice
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery
Lexington, NE
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
Mary Kay (Margritz) Ice

Mary Kay (Margritz) Ice
Mary Kay (Margritz) Ice

Ave Maria - Mary Kay (Margritz) Ice, 54, went home to the Lord with her husband praying the rosary by her side, in Naples, Florida on April 30, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer. Mary had recently moved to Ave Maria, FL from Lee's Summit, MO.

Mary was born on October 15, 1965 to Charles and Julene (Choquette) Margritz, and raised on a farm in Lexington, NE. She was a 1984 graduate of Lexington High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, KS, where she played volleyball for four years.

She married her college sweetheart, Christopher P. Ice, on June 25, 1988 in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington, NE and they were blessed with 10 children. Mary spent her life as a beautiful mother and homeschool teacher.

Mary's Catholic faith, family, and friends were the most important things to her. She started and ended each day with prayer, and was often found walking her dogs and praying the rosary. She attended daily Mass with her kids, and she always led them close to Our Lord and His Mother through the rosary. She would spend hours listening and talking with her family and friends, building deep relationships, rooted in Christ. Her witness lives on in her family.

Mary is survived by her husband of almost 32 years, Christopher P. Ice, of Ave Maria, FL, her seven children, Kathryn A. Welch and her husband, Ryan Welch of Ave Maria, FL; Kassondra K. Christensen and her husband, Nick Christensen, of Lincoln, NE; Nathan C. Ice of Pittsburg, PA; Jacob A. Ice, Michael C. Ice, Therese M. Ice, and Julia D. Ice who reside in the home in Ave Maria, FL; and 1 granddaughter, Magdalena Rose Welch. She is also survived by her mother, Julene Margritz of Lexington, NE; and by her 3 siblings, Patrick Margritz of Lexington, NE; Jan Gunderson of Elm Creek, NE; and Brian Margritz-Peters of Council Bluffs, IA.

Mary was predeceased by her 3 children, Mary Dominique, Joseph Christopher, and Joshua Joseph Ice and her father, Charles A. Margritz.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass was held for the immediate family with the chaplain of Ave Maria University, Fr. Rick Martignetti, OFM officiating. There will be a private family visitation and rosary, followed by a public viewing on Friday, May 8th from 7-9PM. The burial will be on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00AM in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington, NE.

Memorials are suggested to be sent to the Mary Ice Memorial Fund to help with the family's financial needs at www.paypal.me/MaryIceMemorialFund or send your gift to her favorite charity, The Apostolate for Family Consecration (Catholic Familyland) in Bloomingdale, OH at www.AFC.org/donate. Please specify the donation to AFC is in memory of Mary K. Ice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, NE is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020
