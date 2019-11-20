|
Mary Lamont Maritato
Naples, Florida - Mary Lamont Maritato, age 89, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Naples, Florida. Mary was born in Racine, Wisconsin on August 28, 1930, to Bernard and Dorothy Healy.
Mary worked as a flight attendant in the early 1950's for Delta Airlines before marrying Ralph J. Maritato on June 29, 1957. They moved with their family to Naples in 1976, and Mary worked at First National Bank where she met many lifelong friends. Over the years, her many activities included garage sales, the Skunkape Headquarters, observing nature, shopping, traveling, and activities with the Collier Area Visually Impaired (CAVI), and the Lighthouse of Collier.
The most important part of her life was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as her many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph in 2004.
She is survived by her four children; Ralph Matthew (Diane), Martha Anderson (Jason), Amy Adiutori (Frank), and Dr. Christopher John (Lorna). She had seven grandchildren; Max (Meghan), Sam, Erika, Natalee, Mandy, Harry and Emmett, and two great-grandchildren, Molly and Maya.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday (TODAY), November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 533 3rd Street S., Naples. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to CAVI, the Lighthouse of Collier, and WGCU Radio Reading Program.
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019