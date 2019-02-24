|
Mary (Buzzy) Lea Martin
Plant City/Naples, FL
Mary (Buzzy) Lea Martin, of Plant City/Naples, born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 3, 1942, joined her friends and family of angels on
February 18, 2019.
Known by most as Buzzy, because she "buzzed" people through the door in her college dorm, she was an amazing mother, friend, teacher, sponsor, mentor, cook, and
daughter.
Mother to three children, Beth Martin, Matt Martin and Laura
Martin, and Grandma Buzzy to Emma Jacobson, Lucy
Jacobson, Jack Martin, Kate Martin and Walter Richard.
Having a never-ending love of travel, mom visited many countries with friends and family, where she would find fulfillment in seeing new areas of the world and taking in the local culture and food. She loved to cruise and would pack for days to make sure she had the perfect outfit for any occasion. She excelled at shopping and if you went with her then you likely ended up with something for yourself as mom enjoyed giving more than receiving.
Mom also loved learning and teaching. She graduated from the prestigious all girls Catholic school Villa de Chantal in Rock Island, IL. She continued her education earning a B.A. from the University of Iowa in 1964. She began her illustrious teaching career right away with 2nd grade in Barrington, IL.
Married Larry Martin in 1965, she taught while dad finished Iowa Law School. They moved to Milwaukee, WI in 1968 and mom taught kindergarten before dedicating life to being a full time stay at home mom. Active in the community, church, tennis, and substitute teaching, mom was always on the "go" and managed to enjoy life to its fullest even in the madness of raising three children.
Mom's love of teaching drew her back to the classroom in 1982 at Mary Linsmeier Pre School. Never slowing down for even a minute, mom also volunteered as a case worker at St. Matthew's homeless shelter where she was responsible for guiding and supporting women back into productive mainstream society. She also modeled for Kay's on the Beach and still found time to drive three kids to daily sports and activities.
Life in Brookfield on Lisa Court was filled with love with lots of pets, neighborhood kids, and friends that mom loved to entertain. She knew how to cook better than most and made it into a business with her own catering company in 1986.
Mom's thirst for teaching never took a back seat and some of mom's best friendships were the result. She taught with Susie Kaczmarek in the early 90's which she enjoyed more than words can express. She decided to teach herself more and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Master's of
Theology from Sacred Heart School of Theology. It was during this time she also held the title of Spiritual Retreat Director in charge of adult spiritual formation for various churches and retreat centers in Wisconsin.
Mom's home parish was St. John Vianney in Brookfield where she worshiped daily and volunteered for years before moving to Naples, Florida. It did not take long before mom found a home, even larger circle of friends and non-stop visitors from the frozen tundra up North.
The millennium and being 60 years old did not slow mom down as she met a new family of friends at Vineyards
Elementary School, where she taught and supported 2nd and 3rd grade teachers. Naples was very good to mom and her kids loved visiting and getting to know her dear friends.
After being featured in the paper for her colorful style of interior decorating, mom decided to make life easier at Palm River where she made new friends and maybe some
advisories when she won bingo or poker. Anyone could count on mom to take in a night at the local casino or even jump on a "junket" weekend trip, all you had to do was ask, "when are we going Buzzy?"
While mom is no longer physically here, she is forever spiritually attached to so many she taught, loved, mentored, healed and raised. Mom loved daily reflection, so do your best to carry on her love and take time daily for your loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Martin can be made to LifePath Hospice: 12470 Telecom Drive Tampa, FL 33637 or at www.chaptershealth.org
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019