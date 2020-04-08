|
Mary Lou Ferrante
Mary Lou is known for her generosity, work ethic and unwavering loyalty. She is the loving mother of Jennifer Bonnell (Bill), Jill O'Neill (Tim) and Domenic (Molly); and devoted grandmother to Billy (Amanda), Steve (Brooke), Jack, Julia, Matt, Nicole and Luke.
She was predeceased by her brother and sister, Lou and Joan Schulte.
Mary Lou was born in Detroit to Louis and Naomi Schulte, graduated from St. Catherine's high school and raised her family in St Clair Shores and Grosse Pointe Shores. She was a respected real estate agent and trusted advisor, building many lifelong relationships while managing Johnstone & Johnstone's Grosse Pointe office, until retiring in 2006.
Mary Lou spent retirement continuing to enjoy her passions: gardening, lunch with friends, family gatherings and most importantly, showing unwavering devotion to the grandchildren's dance, drama and sporting activities.
Always devoted to her Catholic faith, Mary Lou enjoyed attending daily services and helping support her parish at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Ann's (Naples).
Mary Lou will be greatly missed, but her ever-present smile, energy and spirit of always putting others first, lives on.
A service to celebrate Mary Lou's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Alter Care, 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020