Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Lou Riner Obituary
Mary Lou Riner

Naples, FL

Mary Lou Riner passed away

peacefully on March 5, 2019 of

natural causes. Mary Lou was a loving mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Riner; two granddaughter-in-laws, Jessica Riner and Jenna Geller; great-grandchildren, Landen, Garret, Carsen, Braden, and Meagan; daughter-in-law, Suzie Heath;

brother, Marvin Smith; and many nieces,

nephews, and cousins.

A Visitation will take place on

Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12-1pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 1pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108).
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
