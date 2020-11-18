1/1
Mary Louise Sheaf

Naples, FL - Mary Louise Sheaf, 90 of Columbus, Ohio sweetly and quietly passed away at home in Naples, Florida on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Mary Lou was born on May 12, 1930 to Louis and Rita Jentgen and is survived be her brother, James Jentgen of Columbus, Ohio. She was married to her wonderful husband Bill until his death in July 2010.

Surviving Mary Lou are her five children and their families; Steve and Patricia Sheaf of Naples, FL, and grandchildren Sean and Cory; Susan and Bill Warren of Lafayette, Louisiana and grandchildren Nicholas and Allie; Deborah Sheaf of Glenville, North Carolina, Sharon Sheaf of Fort Lauderdale Florida, and Bill and Michele Sheaf of Orlando, Florida along with grandchildren Will and Brooke.

Mary Lou was a long time resident of Naples, Florida and an avid supporter and patron of the Naples Philharmonic and the Naples botanical gardens. She was a devout Catholic and the most gracious entertainer. Lou loved more than anything to cook and host parties. Everyone that knew or had contact with her loved Mary Lou! She never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She will be dearly missed by everyone she touched!

Because of the recent COVID-19 situation, the family has elected to convene on Mary Lou's birthday in 2021 for a special private celebration of life in Columbus, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Naples Botanical Gardens at naplesgarden.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.






