Mary Louise Sheaf
Columbus, OH - Mary Louise Sheaf, 90 of Columbus, Ohio sweetly and quietly passed away at home in Naples, Florida on Friday, November 13th, 2020.
Mary Lou was born on May 12th, 1930 to the late Dr. Louis and Mrs. Rita Mae Jentgen. She was married to her wonderful husband Bill who preceded her in death in July of 2010.
Surviving Mary Lou are her five children and their families: Steve and Patricia Sheaf of Naples, Fl, and grandchildren Sean and Corey; Susan and Bill Warren, of Lafayette, LA and grandchildren Nicholas and Allie; Deborah Sheaf, of Cashiers, NC; Sharon Sheaf, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Bill and Michele Sheaf, of Orlando, Fl and grandchildren Will and Brooke. She is also survived by her brother, James Jentgen, of Columbus, Ohio and sister to the late Richard Jentgen.
Mary Lou was a long time resident of Naples, FL and avid supporter and patron of the arts and botanical gardens. She was a devout Catholic and most gracious entertainer. Lou's favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved to entertain and welcomed any occasion to hostess a party.
Everyone that met or who had contact with her loved Mary Lou! She never had a bad thing to say about anyone and will be dearly missed by all!
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her children have elected to convene in Columbus, Ohio on Mary Lou's birthday in 2021 for a memorial mass and celebration of her life ceremony.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.naplesgarden.org/
With our heartfelt appreciation, the Sheaf Family would like to acknowledge and thank Karen, Kathy, Dora and Nancy, as well as, Avow Hospice for their devoted, kind and compassionate care.
For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
.