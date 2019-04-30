|
Mary-Lou Eaton
Naples, FL
Mary Louise Warwick Eaton of Naples, Florida formerly of Pleasantville, NY died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Naples. Mary-Lou, as she was known, was born on January 9, 1933 in New Rochelle, New York, the daughter of H. Paul and Hortense (Petersen) Warwick. The youngest of three children, she was predeceased by brothers Bill and John. Mary-Lou was also predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Harold F. Eaton, and is survived by daughter Lynn Eaton Jackson of Weston, Connecticut son Bob (Lori) of Birmingham, Michigan and two grandchildren, Kyle (Angel) and Caroline.
After graduating from the Emma Willard preparatory school, Mary-Lou attended Denison University, majoring in Journalism. Harold and Mary-Lou were married on June 26, 1954 in Greenwich, Connecticut and lived in many parts of the country before settling in Pleasantville, New York where she began a 26-year career with IBM. Starting out as an administrative assistant, Mary-Lou rose through the ranks of IBM's Human Resources division, culminating as the Program Manager for all of IBM's U.S. workforce morale assessment and personnel research. Always driven to learn, Mary-Lou continued her studies while working full-time, and proudly earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Manhattanville College in 1991. After retirement,
Mary-Lou continued to work as a personnel and employee survey consultant, before retiring with Harold to North Naples where they lived for many years at Wiggins Lakes and Preserves. In the fall of 2016, Mary-Lou and Harold moved to the Arlington of Naples, where they enjoyed their final years in the assisted living facility.
Mary-Lou had many interests, hobbies and volunteer activities, including advisory roles for the United Way, American Psychology Society, and the Shelter for Abused Women. She was a long-time member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian and Vanderbilt Presbyterian churches, serving in many leadership roles through the years. Mary-Lou loved to sing in the church choir and was a real performer at heart, enjoying roles in numerous community theater musicals through the years, including the lead role of Mame in a local production of the hit Broadway musical.
A memorial service and celebration of Mary-Lou's Life will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the
Cultural Arts Center at The Arlington of Naples, 7900
Arlington Circle, Naples followed by a private inurnment
ceremony at the Frank T. Mohr Jr. Memorial Garden at
ceremony at the Frank T. Mohr Jr. Memorial Garden at
Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church.
Donations in her name may be made to the Arlington of Naples, 7900 Arlington Circle, Naples FL 34113 or the
Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Blvd., Naples, FL 34110
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019