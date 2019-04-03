|
Mary Lynn (Emmy) Raimer
Naples, FL
Mary "Emmy" Raimer, 73 of Naples, FL is survived by her three children,
Jeffrey Raimer(Jolie), Janice Kapel(Tony),
Jo Ann Cahill(Mike) and their father Steve Raimer. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Portage,WI. In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to Avow
Frances Georgeson Hospice of Naples, 1095b Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019