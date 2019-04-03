Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
Portage, WI
Mary Lynn (Emmy) Raimer

Mary Lynn (Emmy) Raimer Obituary
Mary Lynn (Emmy) Raimer

Naples, FL

Mary "Emmy" Raimer, 73 of Naples, FL is survived by her three children,

Jeffrey Raimer(Jolie), Janice Kapel(Tony),

Jo Ann Cahill(Mike) and their father Steve Raimer. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Portage,WI. In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to Avow

Frances Georgeson Hospice of Naples, 1095b Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
