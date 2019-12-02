|
Mary Magocs
Naples - Mary Magocs, 93 of Sarasota Florida passed away on November 11th, 2019, surrounded by people that loved her.
Mary Mary was one of 8 children. She met her husband John Magocs in Detriot,MI and were married In 1948. In 1963 Mary and John moved their family to Coldwater MI to open the Capri Drive-in Theater. During the winter months they would spend their time In Naples Florida where they ultimately retired to. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never let any guest go hungry and always put others before herself.
Survivors include her children, Tom & Susan Magocs with their children, Ashley, Jacquelynn and Michael along with her great grandchildren, Elijah and Emilia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Magocs.
Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturaday, December 7th 2019 At Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples,Florida
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019