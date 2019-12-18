|
Mary Milka Ullen
Naples - Mary Milka Ullen, 79, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence. She was a full time resident of Naples since 2003. Mary was born September 13, 1940 in Noranda, Quebec, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Ullen in 2013.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. Inurnment will follow. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019