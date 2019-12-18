Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Milka Ullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Milka Ullen Obituary
Mary Milka Ullen

Naples - Mary Milka Ullen, 79, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence. She was a full time resident of Naples since 2003. Mary was born September 13, 1940 in Noranda, Quebec, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Ullen in 2013.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. Inurnment will follow. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -