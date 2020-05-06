Services
Nunnelee Funeral Chapel
205 North Stoddard
Sikeston, MO 63801
(573) 471-2242
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nell VanBibber Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Nell VanBibber Young Obituary
Mary Nell VanBibber Young

Naples - Mary Nell VanBibber Young, age 86, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, FL.

Born July 16, 1933, in Malden, MO., to the late Breman and Irene Scism VanBibber.

On June 12, 1954 in Sikeston, MO., she married John Richard Young, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1996.

Survivors include: three sons and two daughters-in-law, Stuart Young of Naples, FL., Stephen and Leslie Young of Johns Creek, GA., and Van (Betsy) Young of Dallas, TX.; six grandchildren, Carter Young, Alexandra Young Schwartz, Stephen Young, Stephanie Young, Heather Branch and Geoffrey Young.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy VanBibber.

A graveside service will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, MO. with Rev. Jennifer Moxley, officiating.

On line condolences may be sent to www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com
Published in Naples Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -