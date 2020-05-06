|
Mary Nell VanBibber Young
Naples - Mary Nell VanBibber Young, age 86, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, FL.
Born July 16, 1933, in Malden, MO., to the late Breman and Irene Scism VanBibber.
On June 12, 1954 in Sikeston, MO., she married John Richard Young, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1996.
Survivors include: three sons and two daughters-in-law, Stuart Young of Naples, FL., Stephen and Leslie Young of Johns Creek, GA., and Van (Betsy) Young of Dallas, TX.; six grandchildren, Carter Young, Alexandra Young Schwartz, Stephen Young, Stephanie Young, Heather Branch and Geoffrey Young.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy VanBibber.
A graveside service will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, MO. with Rev. Jennifer Moxley, officiating.
