Mary Nina Fox
Marco Island - Mary Nina Fox, 76, of Naples, FL, passed on to a better place on December 9, 2019. Mary was born in Valley Stream, NY on June 18, 1943 to the late William and Viola Graham. She graduated from Valley Stream North High School in 1961 and attended Woods Secretarial School in Manhattan, NY. She then joined Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Manhattan, NY where she was an executive secretary.
Following this time, Mary raised two children, Kim and Scott, in Clifton Park, NY while working for Copper Craft. She was hard working and creative which allowed her to raise her children as well as have a successful business.
In the 1980's Mary joined Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY where she advanced to the role of Assistant Director of the computer graphics department. In this role, Mary was able to travel the world, which she loved!
In 1993, Mary was reunited with her high school sweetheart, James "Noel" Fox. The couple moved to Boulder, CO and married in 1997. In 2000, Mary and Noel relocated to Tokyo, Japan. Two years later, they returned to Colorado where they settled into the home that Mary designed in Winter Park. Eventually, Mary and Noel retired full time to Naples, FL.
Mary has spent the last 20 years cruising and traveling all over the world with her husband Noel, family and friends. When she was not traveling, Mary loved to be at home or on the beach. Traveling brought her such joy but she was happiest when all of her family was together, wherever that may have been. Mary was an amazing cook who brought family and friends together at the dinner table countless times. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, loyal friend and the best Mimi!
Mary is survived by her beloved husband James Noel Fox, her daughter Kim McCarthy and her husband Chris of Holden, MA; her son Scott Johnson and his wife Kristi of Framingham, MA; her step-son Jimmy Fox and his wife Julia of Arlington, MA; her step-daughter Jennifer McAuley and her husband John of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren whom she adored, Madeline and Katherine McCarthy of Holden, MA, Violet and Zachary Johnson of Framingham, MA, Delilah and Lucille Fox of Arlington, MA, and Jane and Noel McAuley of Charlotte, NC. She also leaves her brother William Graham and his wife Julie of Stillwater, MN as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Guadalupe Center 509 Hope Circle Immokalee, FL 34142 or online using the link below.
https://www.guadalupecenter.org/donate/
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019