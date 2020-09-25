Mary Skipp Phillips Winter



Naples - Mary Skipp Phillips Winter, 100, of Naples FL and Mulberry Point, Guilford, CT passed away September 23, 2020. Mary "Skippy" was born in New Haven CT. She was predeceased by her parents Daniel J. and Agnes Barry Skipp, brother Bart Skipp, sister Alice Skipp, daughter Abigail Phillips, nephew Barry Skipp, niece Rosemary Keenan, both husbands, Frank J. Phillips and Edward W. Winter, son-in-law Fred Hoogland, and lifelong friend Jane Angell Marlowe.



She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School, received a Bachelors in Science from Albertus Magnus College and a Masters in Education from Southern Connecticut State University. During WWII Skippy worked with a group of eight pioneering, college-educated women, "The Eight Bells", who researched substitutes for rubber needed during the war effort. The Eight Bells earned degrees in science which was uncommon in the early 1940s. She was the last survivor of the Eight Bells. She was an early large frame computer programmer and later taught second grade in the Head Start Program.



She loved life and was greatly admired for her positive outlook on life and great sense of humor. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family and was the life of the party. In her earlier years, she was a Girl Scout co-leader of 60 girls in a very active troop that went camping frequently in all kinds of weather. She has kept in touch with a core group of these girl scouts throughout her life. She liked sitting by the campfire and did so on her last camping trip at the age of 96. Skippy was also a member of the Water Babies Monthly Luncheon group, an informal gathering of women who loved swimming and who met at the Collier Athletic Club, Naples FL.



Skippy and her first husband Frank were married for 49 years and had three children: Mary Alice Hoogland (Fred Hoogland) of Mulberry Pt, Guilford CT and Naples FL; Nancy Phillips (Kathy Burton) of Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, MA, Limington ME, and Naples FL; and the late Abigail Phillips (Paul Friedrichs and his current wife Jane Bernhardt of Exeter NH). Skippy and Frank lived on Park Ave. in the Spring Glen area of Hamden, CT in Frank's family homestead. After Frank died in 1999 Skippy married Ed Winter, an old childhood friend, and had 10 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2010.



Survivors also include: stepchildren - Chris Winter, Robert Winter, Sally Winter Steinmeir, Meg Winter, the late John Winter, Mary Winter and Peter Winter (Charity); five grandchildren- Emily Friedrichs (Aldo), Peter (Denise) and Lief Friedrichs, Ben Hoogland (Amber), and Annie Burton (Mike); nine step grandchildren including Edward Peter Winter; and two great grandchildren Kaliahna Hoogland and Landen Hoogland.



A celebration of her life was held while she was living on the occasion of her 100th Birthday, July 8th, 2020. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family held a sip and see, socially distanced party on Mulberry Point, Guilford CT. Friends and family toasted her with champagne and shared our neighbor's wonderful lemon pound cake. Skippy was so happy at this party. Due to the pandemic restrictions, there will be no traditional funeral or wake services at this time.



The family would like to thank Skippy's PCP Dr. Catherine Arnold of Guilford Connecticut for her many years of care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Albertus Magnus College, New Haven CT.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store