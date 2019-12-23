|
Mary (Vinny) Vinson Dickinson
Naples - Mary (Vinny) Vinson Dickinson was born in Milwaukee WI. on 7/18/1924. She died 12/21/19 at the age of 95 in Naples, FL on the morning of the Winter Solstice and in the loving company of her 5 children, Tom, Cindy, Barb, Pete and Chip.
She graduated from Lawrence College where she met Lane Dickinson, who predeceased her in June of this year. They celebrated 70 years of marriage last year.
Vinny was devoted to raising her 5 children in Urbana, Illinois where her husband Lane was a physician with Carle Clinic.
Vinny had an independent spirit and pursued multiple interests including ceramics, photography, knitting and sports galore, with skiing and golf her favorites. She was able to play a mean game of Ping-Pong well into her 90's, surprising unsuspecting opponents.
Vinny taught her daughters to be strong women. She taught all her children to love their children, do the hard things first and be of service to their greater community. She gave them the gift of belief in themselves and their abilities and encouraged them to explore their own interests and define their own paths. She instilled a healthy dose of humor and humility in the whole family. She is survived by her 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army, Naples, FL or Carle Clinic Foundation, Urbana, IL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019