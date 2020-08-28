Maryalice Abood



East Lansing, MI - Maryalice Abood, née Abowd, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in East Lansing on August 9, 2020. Maryalice was imbued with an uncommon grace and a loving spirit that drew all who came into her radius to her. She was the beloved matriarch of a large Lebanese family, which she nurtured with deep joy, generosity, and gentleness.



Maryalice was born on April 10, 1939, the cherished youngest of seven children of Richard George and Alice (Elum) Abowd in Fostoria, Ohio. She attended St. Wendelin Schools, graduating in 1957. She and her dear big brother Tom Abowd were inseparable as children in Fostoria, and throughout their lives. She went on to attend Marygrove College in Detroit where she studied speech therapy and fine art, graduating in 1961.



She was introduced to her future husband, Camille Sam Abood, a law student in Detroit, on a blind date during her sophomore year. The two married in 1962 in Fostoria and settled in Camille's hometown of Lansing. Camille often spoke adoringly of his wife to his children as "our living model of the Blessed Mother." She exuded purity, strength, humility, gratitude, and wisdom. She met every adversity with hope and calm.



Our parents took their greatest pleasure in life in their five children, raising them in a happy home often the center of activity in Lansing, MI. Every neighbor looked to Maryalice for friendship and care. Family gathered around Maryalice always, in the magnetism of her warmth and welcome.



Maryalice and Camille began spending winters in Naples twenty-five years ago, settling in Pelican Bay where their children would join them for winter weekends. Maryalice delighted in spending time with her son, Dr. Richard Abood and daughter-in-law Silvia Abood, while in Naples and welcomed each of her four Naples grandchildren with particular delight. She relished attending Grandparents' Day every year at the Community School of Naples and watching from the audience at school performances and sporting events.



Maryalice met wonderful friends while relearning bridge and taking watercolor classes at the Pelican Bay Foundation, and she loved watching the sun set over Vanderbilt Beach.



Maryalice was a true artist whose talents were expressed with her hallmark humility. She took deep interest in arts and crafts of every kind, from watercolor painting to sewing, gardening, and decorative arts. She was a master of the art of Lebanese cuisine and hospitality, hosting a lifetime of absolutely beautiful, memorable dinners and parties for family and friends. Her attention to detail was tremendous.



Maryalice always made time for others. She volunteered and served in leadership capacities in several organizations in Lansing.



Her steadfast Catholic faith was at the center of Maryalice's life. She was nourished by praying the Rosary and in attending mass wherever she was during the year and took great comfort in the Catholic Communities of Lansing (St. Gerard, St. Mary Cathedral, St. Thomas), Harbor Springs, MI (Holy Childhood of Jesus) and Naples, FL (St. William). Together with her husband, she instilled the importance of faith and family in her children and her cherished grandchildren.



Maryalice is preceded in death by her beloved parents, her husband Camille Sam Abood, Camille's siblings Hannibal, Fredric, Hilda, Helen, and Richard; her own siblings Richard Abowd Jr. (Sara), Philip (Virginia), sister-in-law Mary Alice Abowd, brothers-in-law Simon Shaker and Theodore Saker, as well as daughter-in-law, Ruth Abood.



Maryalice's survivors include her five children Thomas J. (Amara) of Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Christopher J. of East Lansing, Dr. Richard G. (Silvia) of Naples, FL, Maureen E. (Dan) Shaheen of East Lansing, and Mary Margaret Abood of Chicago, as well as grandchildren Camille, Bennett, Ashford, John, Maria Belen, Richard, Thomas, Victoria, Ellen Nystrom, Michael Shaheen and Steven Shaheen, siblings Patricia Saker, Margaret Mary Shaker, George Abowd, and Dr. Thomas and Anne Marie Abowd, and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.



A burial service was held in Lansing, MI on August 12, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store