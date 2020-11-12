1/1
Maryann B. Frankey
Maryann B. Frankey

Greenfield - (Nee Bozza) Born in Brooklyn, New York and passed away in on Monday, November 9, 2020, age 72. Devoted wife and soul mate of Charles. Step-mother of Jonathan (Beth) Frankey. Step-grandmother "Nona" of Michael, Jase and Hunter. Close friends of James (Eileen) Morrow. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Gathering will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin, WI on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 3-4 PM. Celebration of Life at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Parkinson Disease Association or American Cancer Society.

Service will be live streamed at www.krausefuneralhome.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
