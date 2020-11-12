Maryann B. Frankey
Greenfield - (Nee Bozza) Born in Brooklyn, New York and passed away in on Monday, November 9, 2020, age 72. Devoted wife and soul mate of Charles. Step-mother of Jonathan (Beth) Frankey. Step-grandmother "Nona" of Michael, Jase and Hunter. Close friends of James (Eileen) Morrow. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Gathering will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin, WI on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 3-4 PM. Celebration of Life at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Parkinson Disease Association or American Cancer Society
.
Service will be live streamed at www.krausefuneralhome.com