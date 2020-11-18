1/1
Maryanne Botta Mulford
1945 - 2020
Maryanne Botta Mulford

Maryanne Botta Mulford passed away peacefully at her home in Bonita Springs, Florida on Thursday November 12th, 2020 after a 3-year battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 52 years, Douglas Mulford, and her daughter, Kathy Dimmick held her hands as she went to be with the Lord.

Maryanne was born to Robert Botta and Helene McGuinley Botta in Baltimore, Maryland on February 27, 1945. She met the man that would be her life partner, Douglas Mulford at the tender age of 13 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. They were high school sweethearts and were married on April 20, 1968. Their only child, Kathy was born 9 months later.

Maryanne received her bachelor's degree from Drexel University in 1967. She did graduate work at Ohio State and San Jose State University. Maryanne lived in the San Francisco, Bay Area with her family where she worked in the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industries as a Regulatory Consultant until she retired in 1996.

Upon Retirement, Maryanne & Doug moved to Bonita Springs.

Maryanne's true passion in life was travelling the world with her loving husband, Doug. Together they saw the Great Wall of China, England, Germany, France, & Spain. They spent weeks on an African Safari, snorkeled on the Great Barrier Reef and cruised through the Mediterranean. Their life together was nothing short of magical.

Maryanne is survived by her husband, Douglas Mulford, her daughter Kathy Dimmick, her Grandchildren Grace and Ryan Dimmick as well as her sister Helene B. Williams.

Maryanne chose not to have a public service. Her family will gather in Maui in the near future to scatter her ashes. The family suggests that in Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maryanne be made to Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida. To leave online condolences, please visit www.legacyoptions.com






