Maryellen Patricia O'Shaughnessy Ortiz, born on April 14th, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York, went to Heaven on December 19th, 2019, with her family by her side in Naples, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Frankie Ray Ortiz of 47 years, son, Loren Ortiz, and daughters Natascha Wynn and Christie Ortiz. She is also survived by her grandchildren Patrick Ortiz, Jordan Wynn, Conner Wynn, Carsen Wynn, Champ (Yorkshire Terrier), and Tiki (Chihuahua). Maryellen, daughter of Owen and Helen O'Shaughnessy, spent her childhood in Cresskill, New Jersey with her brother Owen O'Shaughnessy and sister Regina Suarez. After traveling around the world singing with her Husband for many years known as Frankie Ray and Maryellen, the dynamic duo came to Marco Island in 1976 to work at the Marco Beach Hotel, currently known as the J.W. Marriot Marco Island Beach Resort. Marco Island became home for them. On December 13, 1986, they opened up their restaurant called La Casita Mexican Restaurant where they continued to entertain thousands of fans and families who many became family friends. The happiness people felt when they came to La Casita was undeniable and tons of memories were created through their music. Their legacy continues and can be found in the Marco Island Historical Museum where you will find the official song of Marco Island that they wrote called Marco Memories. Maryellen's beautiful voice will live on as no one will ever forget her, and she is now singing with the angels, as an angel. There will be a mass said by Father Tim on Monday, December 30th at 10:00AM at San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island. The burial service will be at Hodges Memorial Gardens in Naples, Florida at 12:30. Her family misses and loves her deeply, and her love will continue to shine. She is the "Wind Beneath Their Wings." May God bless her and may she Rest In Peace. Arrangements entrusted to Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019