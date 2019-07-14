|
|
Marylin Fredrickson
Naples - Marylin Fredrickson passed away on July 5, 2019. She was born Marylin Krausz on June 29, 1932 in Belleville, Illinois. She attended the University of Iowa, studying Political Science and Economics. She met her husband Dennis in 1950 and they were married March 17, 1951. After living in various states during their marriage, Mary and Dennis settled in Florida, living on Captiva Island, Ft. Myers and eventually Naples. Mary had a passion for travel. She and Dennis visited over a hundred countries, including many exotic locations. Together they accumulated over two years of sea time on various cruise lines. Mary and Dennis shared 68 amazing years together. Mary was a gifted artist and was recognized for her talent as a painter. She was also an avid bridge player. Mary is survived by her beloved husband Dennis, three children Brenda (Lankester), Dennis Jr., Nancy (Markham), and six grandchildren. Mary will be remembered for her zest for life and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 14, 2019