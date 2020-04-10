|
|
Marylou Ellen Eichert
Marylou Ellen Eichert, 75, of Bonita Springs, FL, and formerly of Milltown, NJ, passed away on April 6 after a long illness. She was the widow of Carl (Bud) C. Eichert Jr.
The daughter of the late Louis and Helen Busch, she was a graduate of Clifton (NJ) High School and graduated Glassboro State College.
As the mother of a growing family, she was active in many community organizations. She served as a long-time Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 33, was active in the Milltown Rangers Athletic Club and served on the town Democratic Committee, which she chaired for many years. As her children became active in team sports, she was unofficially known as the" team mom" for many of their organized athletic activities including Little League and Pop Warner football.
A Physical Education major in college, Marylou was known as an athlete in her own right -- as a star catcher on the Almas Apples Softball team and for her prowess on the tennis court.
For 29 years, she was employed at Middlesex County College in Edison, NJ, where she was well known and appreciated by co-workers as the "East Hall Annex Mom." Following retirement in 1998, she and her husband relocated to Bonita Springs.
She loved the beach, playing tennis, bike riding, dancing to the Oldies and watching her husband fish. Her community involvement continued in the Sunshine State, where she became a member of the local American Legion, Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge. Throughout her life, Marylou was an avid puzzle, game and card player. In Florida she especially enjoyed the company of her weekly card playing group.
She very much enjoyed the Florida lifestyle and the friendships developed over the years. And most of all, she looked forward to the many visits of her three sons and their families.
Marylou is survived by her loving sons Carl III and his wife Suzanne of Brick, NJ; Scott and his wife Heidi of Toms River, NJ; and Jameson and his fiancé Roseann Mancini of Stafford, NJ. She also leaves four grandchildren Anthony, Emily, Savannah and Noah. She was predeceased by a son, Christopher.
A celebration of Marylou's life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20037.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020