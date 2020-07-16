1/1
Matthew Nathaniel Davis Sr.
Matthew Nathaniel Davis, Sr.

Matthew Nathaniel Davis departed this life on July 11, 2020, and went to his heavenly home. Matthew was known by many as "Nat" He was one of nine children born to William Davis, Sr. and Lizzie Elizabeth Hooks-Davis on March 7, 1932 in Dunedin, Florida. Matthew accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age. He served in church as a deacon and was a man of deep faith. Matthew love to sing and Was gifted with a beautiful melodious voice. Matthew was a proud Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War, received a Purple Heart for his valor and devotion to his country. Matthew was the owner of MD Upholstery in Naples, Florida, a very successful business for over thirty years. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Preceded in death were William and Lizzie Davis-parents, Richard Davis - Son , Louise Davis, Willie Mae Butler, Eva Davis, Horace Davis, Flossie Green, George Davis, Bernice White, and Thelma Davis - Siblings; Doris Davis-Mother of children, Daisy Cannon-Longtime friend. He leaves to cherish his memories his children Portia Ponds (Lewis), William Davis, Melanie Weatherspoon (Michael), Matthew Davis, Jr.(Denita), Lisa Davis, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great- great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Viewing Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, From 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Smith-Young Funeral Home, 1005 Howard Street, Clearwater, Florida 33756.

Mail expressions of sympathy and condolences to:

Mrs. Melanie Weatherspoon

1714 52nd Terrace SW

Naples, Fl 34116




Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Howard
Friend
July 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Davis Family for the loss of your loved one, Matthew, Sr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
