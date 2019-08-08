Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St.

Maureen Penny Kulp


1946 - 2019
Maureen Penny Kulp Obituary
Maureen Penny Kulp

Naples - Maureen Penny Kulp, age 73, Friday August 2, 2019 in Naples, Florida.

Penny was born in Cleveland, Ohio April 4, 1946 to the late Russell and Maureen Singleton. Graduated from Ohio Dominican University. Penny dedicated her life to learning, teaching, traveling and to her family.

She is survived by her husband Frank E. Kulp III; daughter Kristin Kulp; son Ted Kulp and his wife Jennifer; grandsons Charlie, Jack and Ryan Kulp; brother Patrick Singleton. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Michael and Timothy Singleton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Msgr. John Cody Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Avow Hospice at Foundation Avow at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105-3847 or online at avowcares.org.

Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
