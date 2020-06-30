Max J. Kalm



On Friday, June 26, 2020, Max J. Kalm set off on a new adventure, crowning 91 years of living life fully and experiencing everything the world has to offer. A lifelong frequent flyer, his "boarding process" was peaceful. Holding his hand and wishing him a good journey was his good friend, Barbara Metcalf. The family could not be there, but kept in touch with him to the last by phone and video-chat.



Over the years, our father/stepfather/colleague and friend skillfully navigated his way through a challenging arrival in America from Germany, achieving a family first PhD, a career that included a period of creating pharmaceuticals then moving to management after achieving another degree, his MBA. He ended his career at the top of the game, as VP of Quality Assurance at Schering-Plough.



Blessed with many friends across the country and the world, he also experienced real love with Louise Kalm Hitchcock, Lila Crosby Kalm and Barbara Metcalf. While his leaving saddens us because we won't have the opportunity to hear his stories and share his joie de vive, we are blessed by the memories of our time with him.









