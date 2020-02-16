|
Max Meier
Max Meier took his Lord's hand and followed him home on Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020. Vitas Hospice eased his way, and his family will be forever grateful for their care.
Max was born in Winterthur, Switzerland, on October 31, 1931. In 1959 he and his wife Ruth emigrated from Switzerland to the United States, and in 1967 he became a naturalized citizen. He was fiercely patriotic and loyal to both his country of birth and his country of choice.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Nonnye (Huddleston) Fanelli Meier; a god-son Gerhard Kuhn-Meier (Beatrix Meier Kuhn) and god-daughter, Claudia (Christien) Angst, both of Switzerland; cousins and dear friends in the U.S. and Switzerland. He also leaves a whole new family that Nonnye brought into his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Armin and Martha (Forster) Meier; his older brother, Armin Meier; and his beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth Clara (Kuhn) Meier.
Max was educated in Switzerland, earning a degree in electrical engineering from the Technical Institute of the Canton Zurich, which is now part of Zurich University of Applied Sciences. Until his retirement he worked for firms in Switzerland, New York and New Jersey in various capacities from development engineer to sales engineer, rising to the level of Vice President. He could fix anything and expanded his expertise into wood-working, eventually becoming the proud owner of an impressive array of tools after he retired to Naples.
Max loved music and sang in choirs and men's choruses all his life. In Naples he sang with the Paradise Coastmen Barbershop Chorus and was honored to be named Barbershopper of the Year in 2009. He also sang in the choir at Lely Presbyterian Church, where he was an active member. He served his Lord tirelessly, working as a member of the Building and Grounds Committee, as an elder, and as the Clerk of Session.
He was a train buff, a lover of mountains, music boxes, animals (especially dogs), and little children. He took great pleasure in pictures and videos of his great-grandchildren who called him GG Max. His crooked, mischievous smile, his quiet laugh and his sly sense of humor will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Max would be pleased if donations were made to Lely Presbyterian Church, 110 St. Andrews Boulevard, Naples, FL 34113. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held there on Friday, February 21, at 11:00 a.m.
