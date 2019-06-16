Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
the Naples Church
10910 Immokalee Road
Naples, FL
Esteo - Maximino Gonzalez Cisneros 58, of Estero, FL died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital. Max was born December 11, 1960 in Matamoros, Mexico a son of Maximino and Bertha (Cisneros) Gonzalez At the age of 3, he and his family moved to SW Florida where he had resided for the past 55 years.

He worked in the agriculture field and was a former crew chief until he suffered from kidney failure. He spent the last 21 years on dialysis three times a week. He never gave up his love for the produce business. He continued to sell produce at local markets and churches on weekends.

He was a member of Naples Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth Gonzalez and his son, Fernando Julian Gonzalez both of Estero, FL; his parents, Maximino and Bertha Gonzalez of Naples, FL; two brothers, Alejandro Gonzalez and his wife Gracie of Immokalee, FL and Rodolfo Gonzalez of Naples, FL and two sisters, Olga Lidia Delgado of Estero, FL and Maria Bertha Gonzalez of Naples, FL.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Naples Church 10910 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120 with Pastor Al Moreno, officiating.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit

www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978
Published in Naples Daily News on June 16, 2019
