Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM



Melania Petri

Bonita Springs - Melania Victoria Babyak Petri, Landau a/k Millie, Vickie, Melanie, was born in Slovenia Dec 12. 1936 to Charles Babyak and Anna Hrinya Babyak. On October 11, 1937, Melania, her Parent's and sister Helen landed on Ellis Island. They settled in Indiana Harbor. Melania attended Bishop Noll High School in East

Chicago, Indiana and later married Vernon Petri. Vernon had come to America from Italy when he was 14 years old with his father. Melania and Vernon spent 20 years in Spencer, IN and 7 years in Carmel, IN.

Melania was a realtor in Indianapolis before moving to Naples, FL in 1995. She married Sheldon "Shelly" Landau in 1996. They spent many wonderful years together. Melania lost Shelly in the Fall of 2017. She was active in many social clubs, most recently the Beacon Bowling League, Red Hats Social Club and the Elks Lodge #2753 in Bonita Springs.

Melania is survived by her children, Mark V. Petri and Kenneth D. Petri; granddaughters, Kate and Samantha; and great grandson, Scott.

She was a wonderful caring mother, wife and friend. Her infectious smile lit up a room. She will be dearly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the USO at uso.org or the Naples Humane Society hsnaples.org

A Celebration of Life will be March 3, 3:00 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples, Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
