Melvin J. Jacobs
Naples - Melvin J. Jacobs passed away Wednesday January 29.
Dear Uncle Melvin, This is just a quick note to a special guy with some amazing attributes which we should all learn from and aspire to.
A family man always interested in what the next generations are up to with sagely words of advice.
A smiling chess player who could beat Jimmy most of the time, always fair but with some sneaky chess moves. A successful business man, honest, savvy and smart.
A cyclist who never gave up, Pan Mass 100 miles, 80 years old - no problem. Fall off get back on - no problem, break some bones get back on - no problem.
An ace driver swirling in and out of traffic in Florida and Massachusetts. Don't know the way, no worries, you have Elane to direct you!!
A sporty guy known for picking up his nieces and nephews taking them to YMCA to challenge them at tennis, handball or any game with a ball required.
Melvin - you are always the guy who would light up the room at a party with your cheeky smile, wit, humor and sound advice.
Wow so many amazing attributes you truly are a special guy!
Love, Lorna
Melvin's memorial service will be Thursday March 5, 2020 at 4pm Beth Tikvah, Synagogue 1459 Pine Ridge Road Naples, Florida 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020