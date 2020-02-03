Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin J. Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin J. Jacobs Obituary
Melvin J. Jacobs

Naples - Melvin J. Jacobs passed away Wednesday January 29.

Dear Uncle Melvin, This is just a quick note to a special guy with some amazing attributes which we should all learn from and aspire to.

A family man always interested in what the next generations are up to with sagely words of advice.

A smiling chess player who could beat Jimmy most of the time, always fair but with some sneaky chess moves. A successful business man, honest, savvy and smart.

A cyclist who never gave up, Pan Mass 100 miles, 80 years old - no problem. Fall off get back on - no problem, break some bones get back on - no problem.

An ace driver swirling in and out of traffic in Florida and Massachusetts. Don't know the way, no worries, you have Elane to direct you!!

A sporty guy known for picking up his nieces and nephews taking them to YMCA to challenge them at tennis, handball or any game with a ball required.

Melvin - you are always the guy who would light up the room at a party with your cheeky smile, wit, humor and sound advice.

Wow so many amazing attributes you truly are a special guy!

Love, Lorna

Melvin's memorial service will be Thursday March 5, 2020 at 4pm Beth Tikvah, Synagogue 1459 Pine Ridge Road Naples, Florida 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -