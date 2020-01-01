|
Melvin Lowell Lang, 77, passed away peacefully on November 29, after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, of 36 years, three children, Tim Lang (Melinda), Todd Lang (Susan) and Michelle Grubb (Johnny), six precious grandchildren, Sage, Paden, Esme, Noah, Fynn and Oliver, and many extended family members in Florida, Michigan and Colorado. Mel was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Alfred and Clara Lang. He graduated from Lutheran High West, Lawrence Institute of Technology with his B.S. in Accounting, and Eastern Michigan University with his MBA. Mel was a brilliant, creative man and after working for Ford Motor Company for 17 years, he became an Entrepreneur, starting and running businesses including a restaurant, consulting firm, real estate brokerage, mortgage brokerage, and did investments and financial planning. He and Linda loved to travel and were blessed to visit 60 countries throughout their marriage. Mel loved good red wine and German beer and often enjoyed "Happy Hours". He always was ready for a good party with family and friends. Mel was devoted to his family and always put them as his first priority. He loved hockey and managed both boys' teams as they were growing up. Mel's love of music coined him the nickname of "Mr. Music Man". His extensive music collection held nearly every genre. Mel was brought up with a strong Christian faith and he readily shared that with others. He was blessed to be a part of many churches, most recently Abiding Savior in California and St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Myers. A Celebration of Life to honor Mel will be held 4:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Fort Myers. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church Human Care Committee, The , or Hope Hospice. Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in Naples Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020