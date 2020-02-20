|
|
Melvin Robert Puthoff
Naples - Melvin Robert Puthoff age 86 of Naples, FL formerly of Fort Loramie passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home in Naples. He was born November 23, 1933 in St. Patrick, Ohio to the late Bernard & Bertha (Menker) Puthoff. He married Elizabeth Larger on October 16, 1952 in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2014. He is survived by children: Beverly & Gerald Weekley, Dayton, Cindra & Philip Kane, Basking Ridge, NJ, Deborah Puthoff, Atlanta, GA, Linda & James Barks, Orlando, FL, 13 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren, brother, Donald Puthoff, Fort Loramie, sisters Vera Woehrmyer, Minster and Bonnie & Frank Turner, Fort Loramie. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Francis & Robert, five sisters, Corrine Francis, Lucille Puthoff, Mary Holthaus, Marjorie Rethman, Barbara Thieman and grandson Matthew Kane. Both Melvin and Elizabeth were graduates of Fort Loramie High School in 1951 and became residents of Fort Loramie in 1956. They lived there until 1997 after which time they moved and became full time residents of Naples.
Mr. Puthoff was a graduate of the Skilled Trades Program for Aero Products Division of General Motors in Vandalia, Ohio. He was employed at Aero Products from 1952 until 1961, when their operation was moved to Indianapolis, IN. In 1962 he co-founded Wayne Trail Technologies (formerly Wayne Trail Tool & Die) a special equipment manufacturing company that is located in Fort Loramie. He served as Director and Officer for 50 years until Wayne Trail was sold to Lincoln Electric in 2012. He served as Chairman of the Fort Loramie Planning Commission (26 years), was a charter member and served as an Officer and Director of the Fort Loramie Kiwanis Club (6 years), served as General Chairman of Fort Loramie Fourth of July Celebration (5 years), Officer & Director of Building Committee for the Professional Building in Fort Loramie (4 years) and a life member of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to moving to Naples, he was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks, Sidney. He served in the Army Reserves for three years during the 1950's and was a member of the Piqua Country Club for 26 years. When moving to Naples in 1997, he became a member of the St. Williams Catholic Church, the Island Marina Boat Slip Association and the Imperial Golf Club. He served as an Office & Director of the Saint Laurent Condominium Association form 1998 to 2016 (18 years). Previously he served as an Officer & Director of the MPD Investment Company for 16 years, for the Island Marina Boat Slip Owners Association for 7 years and the Imperial Golf Club for 3 years. For the past 20 years he also served as an usher for the Saint Williams Catholic Church, Naples.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilson Hospice Care, Sidney, Ohio or Avow Hospice Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020