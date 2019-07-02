|
Mia Crosby Vranek
Ligonier, PA - Mia Crosby Vranek, 66, of Ligonier, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born December 28, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Jon C. Crosby and Anne Grimes Fitzgerald.
Mia enjoyed volunteering for Action For Animals, gardening, Bible studies and small study groups at her church, Living Hope Church in Whitney. She loved all the members of her church family and they all loved her dearly.
Mia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael G. Vranek, a daughter, Danielle Christine (Aron) Moore of Brooklyn, NY, a son, Michael Jon (Masako) Vranek of East Rutherford, NJ, two step daughters: Kathrine (Justin) DiMare of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Margaret (Jason) Thorn of Dayton, OH, five grandchildren:Megan, matthew, Molly and Max DiMare and Amelia Thorn, a sister, Wendy (Fred) Gatzke of Murrell's Inlet, SC, and a brother, Jon (Carole) Crosby of Westminster, MD.
A service to celebrate Mia's life will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Living Hope Church in Whitney with her pastor, Doug Allen officiating.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Mia's memory to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to Living Hope Church, 352 Charles Houck Road, Whitney, PA 15693.
The J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc., of Ligonier is assisting the family.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Mia or her family, please visit: www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 2, 2019