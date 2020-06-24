Michael A. Wrona
Michael A. Wrona was born on October 27th, 1951 in East Chicago, IN. He died on June 6th, 2020 at 68 years old as a resident of Naples, FL after relocating from Park Ridge, IL.
Mike spent much of his life residing in Northwest Indiana. He spent his childhood creating rambunctious memories with his two brothers and graduated from Purdue University. During his adult years, Mike co-parented two daughters and instilled a love of music, reading and exploration. He spent much of his time embracing parenthood and fostering lasting memories. This included being a devoted soccer coach for his own and neighborhood children, proudly giving each a unique nickname that would stick into their adult years. After his children were grown, he moved to Illinois to reside with his longtime partner where they decided to move to Florida after retirement from Chicago Heights Steel. Although known as a constant worker, he established a love for all things retirement, including bocce ball, trivia and travel. Mike could be found spending his day outside on the corner patio waving to friends, those passing by, or yelling at drivers who didn't stop at the stop sign.
For all who knew Mike, he hurdled over many obstacles with sarcastic humor and unique wit. He will forever be remembered as an unconditionally loving father, partner and friend.
Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey. He is survived by two daughters, Natalie and Samantha (Ryan), two granddaughters, Brooke and Eva, brother, Alex (Cinda), longtime partner, Nancy Grabowski, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to 2020 being a historically unique time for society, a celebration of life will not occur until a later time. For all those interested in these future arrangements, please email: bacciMagicMike@gmail.com.
Donations in Mike's memory may be made to MS Center SWFL at https://mscenterswfl.org/donatevolunteer/ or Naples Botanical Garden.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.