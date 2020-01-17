|
Michael Anthony Zingo, Jr.
Naples - "A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure."
Michael Anthony Zingo, Jr., age 78, of Naples, Florida, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was a graduate of Salesianum High School, Wilmington, Delaware, class of 1959.
He received his associates degree in business from Goldey-Beacom College, Wilmington, Delaware.
Michael spent his entire professional career working in the supermarket business that spanned over a 55-year period. He was the founder and owner of Zingo's Supermarkets located in Delaware, and owned other markets in the tri -state area.
Michael's keen sense of business enabled him to bring his vision for his supermarkets to life. He was a self-made man, a treasure.
At around the age of sixteen Michael was introduced to the supermarket business working as a clerk at Penn Fruit Supermarket in the Prices Corner Shopping Center, Wilmington, Delaware. In 1963, he was recognized for his dedication and talent and promoted to assistant store manager. In 1965, Michael remained with Penn Fruit when it was rebranded Thriftway Supermarket.
Performing the assistant manager role, in 1966, he was transferred to another Thriftway location in Pennsauken, New Jersey. He was assigned there to improve its operation and profitability.
Shortly after that, in 1967, he was promoted by Thriftway to the position of store manager, located at Jerry's Corner Market, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Later that year Michael had an opportunity to become a partner in that location and eventually became owner and renamed the market to Value Line Foods of Philadelphia. He added to the chain another market located in Downingtown, Pennsylvania in 1967, and in 1968, one in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Downingtown and Pennsauken markets were in operation until 1972.
In 1978 Michael branched out from Value Line Foods of Philadelphia and opened an additional store on Maryland Avenue and Boxwood Road, Wilmington, Delaware, and named it Z-Mart. This store remained in operation until 2010.
After deciding he wanted to expand his markets in Delaware, he decided to close his Value Line Foods of Philadelphia location in 1979.
In 1982 he opened his second supermarket in Delaware, Zingo's Pike Creek, Newark, Delaware. This successful market is still in operation today.
Zingo's Pike Creek is one of the last independently owned supermarkets in Delaware. He took such joy in owning and operating his namesake markets. He never lost sight that a major part of his success equation, was his valued customers and reliable staff.
Michael enjoyed his residence in Naples, Florida, along with his beloved wife Maureen. He was an avid boater and loved navigating the waters of Naples Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. He was a member of Hamilton Harbor Yacht Club in Naples. He loved spending time at the Jersey Shore during summer months, and had such fond memories of his fishing trips with his sons.
One of his greatest joys was dining out and savoring a glass of fine red wine!
Let us toast to a man who has left this world a better place by being in it. To one who mentored many people throughout his lifetime to their betterment. His encouraging words gave comfort to many in need. His broad shoulders were there for so many of us to lean on. His generosity was boundless. He was a problem solver. The pillar of our family.
May he rest in peace and continue to watch over and guide us.
Michael is survived by his spouse, Maureen Zingo of Naples, Florida, sons Nicholas Zingo (Dana) of Landenberg, PA, Michael A. Zingo, III of Landenberg, PA, Charles Zingo of DE, and Sean Chudzik of Wilmington, DE; daughter Megan Chudzik of New Castle, DE; grandchildren Aubrey, Drew and Evan of Landenberg, PA; sister Lorraine (Michael) Willey, Sr. of Wilmington, DE, and nephew Matthew Willey of Newark, DE.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Michael's name to Pace Center for Girls Collier, 160 N. First St., Immokalee, FL 34142 or online at www.pacecenter.org/support-collier.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020