Hon. Michael B. Getty (Ret.)
Naples - The Hon. Michael B. Getty, 82, a resident of Naples since 2005, died on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1938, in Chicago, IL to the late Gerald W. Getty and Helen (née Brennan) Getty in Chicago, Illinois, where he lived until 2004.
In 1962 he received a Juris Doctorate degree from the DePaul University College of Law. He began his legal career in the Cook County State's Attorney's office, and then practiced law in the firm of Getty and Getty in Dolton, IL. He served in the Illinois General Assembly as a State Representative for the 10th District for 10 years, followed by service as the Parliamentarian and Counsel to the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives.
For over 40 years Mike served as a Commissioner on the Uniform Law Commission where he participated in the formation of many groundbreaking model laws and chaired the committee that developed the Uniform Mediation Act, adopted by a number of states.
He became a Judge of the Illinois Circuit Court in 1983 where he served in Criminal Court for 10 years and then Chancery Court, retiring from the bench in 1999.
Judge Getty, a highly respected leader in the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution, then became a full-time mediator and arbitrator for the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services. During this time he served as an advisor to the State Department at the United Nations during the formation of the Model Law on International Commercial Conciliation.
A parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Naples, he was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, Arthur J. Corr Assembly 3308. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister for six years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Therese (née Cerri) Getty of Naples, FL; three children, Michael G. Getty (Margaret) of St. Joseph, MI, Julianne M. Getty of Chicago, IL and Dr. Patrick J. Getty (Kathleen) of Cleveland, OH; two sisters, Muriel Stacey (Daniel) of Mokena, IL and Marie Stan of Chicago, IL, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at the family home in Michigan, and he will be laid to rest in a memorial garden overlooking the lake he loved so much. The family requests your prayers for the repose of the soul of their dearly loved patriarch.
