Michael E. DeHaan
Naples - Michael E. DeHaan, 75, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on November 14th. Born on June 11, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Marie DeHaan, he was a graduate of Drake University '66, where he met his wife Julie. Mike was third generation President of Chesterfield Federal Savings and Loan, a lifelong fan of Da Bears, and an avid golfer who enjoyed playing at Beverly Country Club in Chicago and the Classics and Marriott courses in Naples, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julie; son, Jason DeHaan (Sue); daughter, Laura Voney (Dale); grandchildren Joey DeHaan, Carter Voney and Dylan Voney; and, sister, Sue Antal. Special thanks to the staff at Hope Lodge in Tampa, Avow in Naples and all of his amazing friends. At Mike's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, he asked that you leave someone a really big tip. For online condolences, visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019