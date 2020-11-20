Michael Edward Kohlhagen



November 24, 1989 - November 7, 2020



Michael Edward Kohlhagen, 30, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020. Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his parents, Jay and Joanne (Melone), siblings Brett, Stephanie, and Ryan, his nephew Jacob, his paternal grandmother Patricia Kohlhagen, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins from both the Kohlhagen and Melone families.



Michael was born, November 24, 1989 in Naples, FL. He attended St. Ann Catholic School and graduated Naples High School (2008). Michael then pursued an Information Technology Certification at Lorenzo Walker Technical College.



Michael was competitive and fun loving. He enjoyed playing tennis, baseball, soccer, golf, football, cornhole, darts, bowling, and ping pong. He also loved gaming online with family, friends and will be remembered for his incredible skill and his positive attitude.



Michael was passionate about building custom computers and was always on the cutting edge of technology. He opened his own business, Naples Custom Computers, where he took pride in his builds for every customer and also shared his passion for building computers with interested youth.



Michael had a brilliant mind, a big heart, a beautiful soul, and the most stunning eyes. He was more than happy to do anything to lend his hands to help friends, neighbors, and strangers. He also had a love for animals, especially his dogs Trixie and Linkin.



Michael is welcomed into the loving arms of the Lord our God and is now reunited with family and friends including his loving Grandparents, Jim Kohlhagen, Edward & Marilyn Melone, Uncle Eddie Melone, Aunt Jyme Jo Judge, and cousins Andy Brockett & Christopher Glog.



The family will be having a Celebration of Life at St. Ann Catholic Church, 475 9th Avenue South, Naples, FL on Tuesday, November 24th at 2pm. Memorials in Michael's memory may be made to Shriner's Healthcare for Children - Florida, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or via telephone at 813.972.2250. We kindly ask that you support their important causes in Michael's name so that, together, we can save a life.









