|
|
Michael Glenn Charters
Naples - Michael Glenn Carters, 58, died in Naples, FL on Monday, July 29, 2019. Michael was born April 8, 1961 in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada to Michael Tehan Charters and Maureen Glenn Charters. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Springfield, OH and Miami University, Oxford, OH. Michael was employed in the financial services industry as a stockbroker for 30 years. Later he was an associate of Downing-Frye Realty, Inc., Naples, FL. Michael is survived by his parents, Maureen Charters Grady and Thomas J. Grady of Dayton, OH; his sisters and their spouses, Anne and Ceferino Cata and Elaine and Douglas Lunne of Dayton, OH; six nieces and nephews and one great-nephew. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael Tehan Charters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Springfield, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central Schools, 1200 E. High St. Springfield, OH 45505. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019