Michael Granata
Naples, FL - Michael Granata, 61 years old, beloved son of Peter and Anne Granata died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home on Sunday, June 21st.
Growing up Michael lived and went to school in Mogadishu, Somalia where he learned Italian, then on to Santa Barbara Oil Camps and Caracas where he played golf at Valle Arribu Golf Club. As a young boy he competed and won golf tournaments in the adult tournament but wasn't happy when the prizes were vacuum cleaners. He had his 1st hole-in-one at the age of 15 at Stoke Pages Golf Club near Windsor. He held a two handicap, was a member of U.S.T.A. and taught tennis while also attending University of Miami where he was a teaching assistant and on the Dean's List. He graduated cum laude.
Wherever he lived, Michael made many life-long friends because he truly loved people. He was a highly respected college Professor. Among his many awards he received one from the State Senate for his outstanding work while teaching at U.N.L.V. Here in Naples his pupils called him "Professor G."
Michael leaves behind his grieving parents, Ann and Peter Granata; his beloved brother, Paul; Paul's fiancé, Tami; and his niece, Brooke. He also leaves behind the love of his life, Sherry Irvin and her two daughters, Austin and Savannah, that he loved a lot. We will all miss his wonderful smile, bear hugs and laugh. R.I.P.
A memorial ceremony celebrating Michael's life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.