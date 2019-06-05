|
Michael Guenther
Naples - Michael M. Guenther, 72, of Naples, FL and formerly of Reading, MA, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine Service serving aboard the USS Sargo (SSN-583), USS Sunfish (SSN-649) and USS Hammerhead (SSN-663). Michael was a proud member of the Naples SubVet and United States Submarine Veterans Holland Club, Naples. He was the owner of C.G. & V. Mechanical Systems, Reading, MA for 40 years and part owner of Ipswich Ale Brewery, Ipswich, MA. He also served as past president and elder at Messiah Lutheran Church, Lynnfield, MA and taught Sunday school, fine arts and choir at Lutheran Church of the Savior, Bedford, MA and most recently taught confirmation and was a member of the choir at Faith Lutheran Church, Naples.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Carroll) Guenther; children, Dr. Christine L. Guenther, The Late Gretchen Guenther and Victoria A. Watts (Josh Rudnick); grandchildren, Hannah (Bill Blaney), Michael, Mark, Abi, Jonah and Juliet Theberge, Codi and Isabel Merrill, Alexandria, Eathan and Grace Watts and Cyrus Rudnick; siblings, Doug (Ann) of Arlington, TX, Patrick (Kathleen) of Hawaii and Lorretta Gross (Ron); Godsons, Timmy Evans and David Harris.
A memorial service with Honors will be celebrated Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette Rd. N. Naples with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Missions.
