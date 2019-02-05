|
|
Dr. Michael Harry Kontos
Naples, FL
Dr. Michael Harry Kontos, D.D.S 82 passed away on Tuesday,
January 29, 2019 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years Eva and his family.
He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife, Eva (nee Zaharias); his daughter Dr. Ellena M. Vranas, of Naperville, Illinois his son, Michael H. Kontos, Jr. of Columbus, OH, and his son Gregory J. Kontos, of Aurora, Illinois. A son-in-law, Nick Vranas, daughters-in-law, Kristina Kontos and Anna-Marie Kontos, and four grandchildren, Evanthia & Arianna Vranas, and Gregory Paul & Marianna Kontos, also survive him.
He is also survived by his sister Georgiann Blake and her husband Robert; and his In-Laws Constantine and Penelope Zaharias, together with many loving nieces and nephews.
Dr. Kontos was born on November 18, 1936 in Aurora,
Illinois, at St. Charles Hospital and was baptized at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet,IL.
He married on July 5, 1959 at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet, IL to Eva Kontos (nee Zaharias) of Athens Greece, and they lived in Aurora, IL and Naples, FL all of their lives.
Dr. Kontos attended Oswego High School graduating as part of the Class of 1955; North Central College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree; and the University of Illinois College of Dentistry, from which he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Dentistry and graduated with the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1963.
In 1965, Michael and his wife, Eva, were founding
members of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Aurora, IL where he served on the Parish Council for over 40 years, serving as Parish Council President five times, and Chairman of the Building Committee, and directed the Choir for over 24 years. He and his wife are members of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples Florida. At St. Katherine he served on the Parish Council and loved singing with the Choir.
Extremely proud of his Greek ancestry, together with his wife, Eva, they served as Co-Directors of the Apollo Dance Troupe, a Greek Ethnic Folk Dance Troupe, which Eva
founded in 1974 that performed throughout the Country.
Dr. Kontos served his Country in the United States Navy as a dental officer from 1963-65 with the Third Marine Division as Commanding Officer of the medical/dental clinic in Camp Sukiran, Okinawa.
He began his private dental practice in Boulder Hill,
Montgomery, Illinois in October of 1965. Several years later, Dr. Michael T. Tierney, joined him as his business partner, and together they had a very active and highly successful practice. Dr. Kontos retired in January of 2006 after 40 years in private practice during which he was on the Senior
Medical Staff of Rush-Copley and Provena Mercy Hospitals where he served in the Department of Surgery.
Elected as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists; the International College of Dentists; and the Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Kontos was a also a member of the Chicago Dental Society, Aurora Dental Society, Fox River Valley Dental Society, Illinois State Dental Society, and the American Dental Association, and as a Founding Member of the Hellenic American Dental Society.
Dr. Kontos served all the offices of the local and state
dental societies including as President of the Fox River
Valley Dental Society, and most importantly as President of the Illinois State Dental Society.
Dr. Kontos is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruby Kontos,his brother William Kontos and his In-laws, Yiannis and Vasiliki Zaharias.
Visitation will take place at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4-8PM. 525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108.
The offering of the Orthodox Funeral Service will be at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9AM. 7100 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples, FL 34109
In lieu of flowers, Eva Kontos invites donations to the
following:
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church - 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, Il 60435.
Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund - 1010 Executive Dr., Suite 200, Westmont, IL, 60559
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019