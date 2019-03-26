Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael James Ballard, 57, of Naples died unexpectedly March 22, 2019. Mike was born and raised in Muskegon, MI where he attended Mona Shores High School. He had moved to Naples in 1983 and was the owner of Alloy Creations, Inc. He was a talented metal craftsman.

Mike is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Schrader; a step-daughter, Nicole Schrader; and step-grandsons, Kaleb and Mason Schrader. He is also survived by a sister, Lisa Ballard (Jay) Merritt; a niece, Alexandra K. Merritt; and a nephew, Christopher J. Merritt. Mike will also be missed by his beloved chocolate labs, Chunk and Cacao. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road. Donations in memory of Mike may be made to Avow Hospice or to the Humane Society of Naples. Online condolences may be made at www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
