Services
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael James Kiley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael James Kiley Obituary
Michael James Kiley

Naples - Michael James Kiley of Naples & Greater Boston, passed gracefully on November 16, 2019. He's survived by his wife Ildi Kiley, his 3 children, Paul, Erin, Michael, step-children Lisa and Adam. He was a proud husband and "Papa" with 8 grandkids, 4 step-grandkids and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held Sat, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home on Marco Island. For more information please visit: www.hodgesjosberger.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -