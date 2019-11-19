|
Michael James Kiley
Naples - Michael James Kiley of Naples & Greater Boston, passed gracefully on November 16, 2019. He's survived by his wife Ildi Kiley, his 3 children, Paul, Erin, Michael, step-children Lisa and Adam. He was a proud husband and "Papa" with 8 grandkids, 4 step-grandkids and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held Sat, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home on Marco Island. For more information please visit: www.hodgesjosberger.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019