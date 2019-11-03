|
|
Michael Phillip Allette
Bonita Springs - Michael Phillip Allette, 84, of Bonita Springs, FL, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 1, 2019, All Saints' Day. Michael was born in Jamestown, NY, August 8, 1935, the son of the late Gaspare (Jasper) Gueli Allette and Maria (Mary) Saldi Rizzo.
He was a watchmaker by trade and an engineer by profession. He attended Penn State University and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
When in college he married the love his life, Eleanor Thorson. This extended his love of family to now include children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mike began his career at Weber Knapp Corporation where he became Vice President of Manufacturing. He finished his career as plant manager of Milwaukee Electric Tool in Blytheville, Arkansas. In June of 2000 he retired and moved to Florida to enjoy the sunshine and provide a destination for family & friends to visit.
Throughout his life Mike was active in his community, serving through Catholic Charities, Food Pantry, Chautauqua County Resource Center, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, and many other civic organizations.
He was an active member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs and Our Lady of Light Catholic Community in Fort Myers. The strength of Michael's faith was unyielding, focusing many of his efforts toward continuing faith formation.
Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Ellie); and their six children, Pamela (James) Olson, Shelley Allette, Mary (Jerry) Mattern, Michael T. (Kelley) Allette, Jenny (Brian) Rigsby, and Sara (Ben) Catlett; 10 grandchildren: Karli (Jon) McCune, Joanna (Kieran) Stitt, Jimmy Olson, Ben (Becky) Matter, Jill (Danny) Reitano, Ryan (Taisha) Mattern, Caleb Rigsby, Alexa Rigsby, Jack Catlett, and Ella Catlett and 9 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister, Verna Davis and many nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jennie Cuoco, Josephine Tumminia, Nina Cook and his brothers, Joseph Allette, Charles Allette and Jack Allette.
Family and faith was the cornerstone of Michael's life, he will be deeply missed yet lovingly remembered for years to come.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate his wonderful life will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 5:00 PM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL. Private burial services will be held at Our Lady of Light Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Our Lady of Light Faith Formation to further Mike's love for evangelizing adults or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019