Michael Sokol
Michael Bruce Sokol (son of Harriet Sokol and Ted Margulis) 66 years old died on March 22nd following a year long plus courageous battle with gastric cancer. His grandchildren attribute Mike's strength and endurance to all of his pillow fight training. They say that he was the "very best pillow fighting Grandpa".
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Perl Sokol, his son and daughter, Joshua Sokol (Kayleen Levercom Sokol), Amy Sokol Erickson (Chris Erickson), and grandchildren Olivia, Audrey, Ellie, and Delilah Sokol and Evan and Eli Erickson.
Mike was an attorney in MN for much of his working years, and then became a real estate broker after he and his wife moved to Naples in 2006. Although work gave him a sense of accomplishment, his family was of the utmost importance to him. He also enjoyed being with his close friends, going boating/sailing, traveling, and searching for the world's best pizza.
Mike's departure from this world leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but we are so proud of how hard he fought to stay with us, and we are grateful that he can now rest in comfort and peace.
Our family would like to thank Mike's excellent medical care team at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, who offered truly professional and compassionate medical care throughout this journey. A special thank you goes to Dr. Amit Merchea (Mike's surgeon and team leader), for his expertise, guidance, support, comfort, compassion, and tireless time and dedication in caring for Mike, and providing much needed emotional support to Mike's family members.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date both in MN. and in FL.
Donations preferred to one of the following: Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville Dr. Amit Merchea's PIPAC trial, Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, CaringBridge, Sholom Home, or to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020