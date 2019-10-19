Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Combs


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Combs Obituary
Mike Combs

Naples - Mike Combs of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully after a long, hard-fought battle with diabetes and its complications on October 17, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Ron and Phyllis Combs and his beloved daughter Abigail Kennedy Combs.

Mike was born May 31, 1970 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. He moved with his family to Edwardsville, Illinois in the early 1970s where he attended school graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1988. Mike moved to Naples in 1995 to help manage North Naples Country Club along with his parents. He thoroughly enjoyed working at the country club as he befriended everyone he met. He brought many innovative ideas to the business and was especially known for his creative, witty & funny sayings on the highly visible country club marquee which garnered the attention of local newscasters. Mike will be remembered for his compassionate and generous spirit and his willingness to extend a helping hand to anyone in need. He became a foster parent to Sam Taylor and their loving and mutually supportive relationship continued through Sam's journey into adulthood and throughout Mike's illness.

Mike is survived by his parents Ron & Phyllis Combs and his daughter Abigail 'Abby' Kennedy Combs. He was predeceased by a brother Wesley Connor.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL. Memorials may be made in Mike's honor to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now