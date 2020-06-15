Mike ToscanoNaples - Mike Toscano, age 88, of Naples Florida, passed away peacefully on June 13th. He was born February 4th 1932 in Triggiano Italy to the late Joseph and Stella (Florio) Toscano.He came to the United States when he was 14 to join his father and left behind his mother and two sisters. His father passed away shortly after when Mike was only 15. He finished school while working various jobs to support himself. He went on to serve in the US Army for 3 years during the Korean War. He returned and married the love of his life, Stella, and they went on to spend the next 64 beautiful years together.He is survived by his wife Stella (Terenzio), his daughters Maria (Tim) Martarano, Teri (Rich) Costabile, his 6 grandchildren, Steven (Audrey), John (Cara), Rich (Rachel), Mike (Joanna), Daniella and Andrea and his great grandchildren Alexis, Gregory, Anthony and Lucas.Visitation will be at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108, on Wednesday June 17th from 4-7 PM.A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Williams Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL 34108, on Thursday June 18th at 10 AM. Burial service to follow at Naples Memorial Garden, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.